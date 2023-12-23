Corrigan Financial Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Corrigan Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $302.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $304.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

