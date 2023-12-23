Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $626.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $671.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $592.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.05. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

