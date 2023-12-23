Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 38.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $671.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $592.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

