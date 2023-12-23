Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Raymond James

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.07.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

