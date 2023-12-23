Courier Capital LLC Buys 234 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after acquiring an additional 596,638 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after buying an additional 2,371,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.59 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

