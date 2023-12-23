Courier Capital LLC Buys 5,623 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

