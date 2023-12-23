Courier Capital LLC Sells 5,130 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

