Courier Capital LLC Sells 73,612 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,612 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 879,976 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,335,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $45.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

