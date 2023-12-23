Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,665 shares of company stock worth $7,106,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 674,301 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

