Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CCI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,631. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

