Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $107.61 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

