Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180,652 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,411 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 19.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after buying an additional 520,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 227,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,256.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 0.9 %

CTOS stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.62. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $434.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTOS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

