Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) PT Raised to $21.00 at Roth Mkm

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CYCC opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

