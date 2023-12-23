Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.96 and a 200 day moving average of $233.15. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

