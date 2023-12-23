Darktrace (LON:DARK) Trading Down 7.3%

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330.80 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 348.60 ($4.41). Approximately 3,359,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,258,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.10 ($4.76).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DARK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Darktrace from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 260 ($3.29) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Darktrace

Darktrace Trading Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 353.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 354.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5,021.43 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.49), for a total transaction of £355,000 ($448,969.27). 58.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darktrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.