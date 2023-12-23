Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Trading 1.3% Higher

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
