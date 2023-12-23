Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $302.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $304.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.