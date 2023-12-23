Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

DE traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.82. 1,077,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.32. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

