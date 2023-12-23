Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $396.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.32. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

