Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.7% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.