Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $58.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

In related news, CEO John W. Peyton bought 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Peyton bought 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

