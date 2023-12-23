Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) Stock Price Down 12%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 41,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 20,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 156.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 45.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 56,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $498,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

