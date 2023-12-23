Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,087.39

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,087.39 ($13.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,133 ($14.33). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.16), with a volume of 65,324 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.22) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.65) to GBX 1,100 ($13.91) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.95) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.05) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,492.00, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,052.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,087.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98.

In other news, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.32), for a total value of £41,093.06 ($51,970.48). In other news, insider Karen Witts acquired 8,531 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.24) per share, with a total value of £89,319.57 ($112,962.65). Also, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.32), for a total value of £41,093.06 ($51,970.48). Company insiders own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

