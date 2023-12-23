e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $132.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $143.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $153.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,359.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,865 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $102,849,000. FMR LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

