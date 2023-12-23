easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $444.50

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.50 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 523.40 ($6.62). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 517.20 ($6.54), with a volume of 3,954,524 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 415 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.32) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.40) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 530 ($6.70).

easyJet Trading Up 0.2 %

easyJet Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 427.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 445.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,204.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,232.56%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Further Reading

