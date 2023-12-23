Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 183.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $197.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.19 and a 12 month high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

