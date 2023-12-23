Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.