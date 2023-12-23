Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.