Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

PANW opened at $298.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

