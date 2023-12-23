Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

