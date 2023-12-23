Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 20%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 467,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 205,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

EGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$11.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 138.98%. The business had revenue of C$2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

