Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $565.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $565.82.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $466.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.78. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.