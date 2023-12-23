Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Increased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. TI Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $570.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $587.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $541.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

