Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares trading hands.

Encanto Potash Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

Get Encanto Potash alerts:

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Encanto Potash Company Profile

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.