Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,763 ($22.30) and last traded at GBX 1,785 ($22.57). Approximately 250,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 524,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,814 ($22.94).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,733.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,743.62. The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,252.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

