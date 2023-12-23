Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after buying an additional 1,886,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.76. 10,863,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,456,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

