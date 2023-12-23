Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.57.

ENV opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Envestnet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

