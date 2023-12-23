Enzi Wealth Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.67.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

