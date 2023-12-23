Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $290.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $298.27. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

