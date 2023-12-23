Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

