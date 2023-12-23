Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Epiphany Technology Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

