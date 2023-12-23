Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.31.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $243.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.49 and its 200 day moving average is $205.74. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

