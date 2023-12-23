Ervin Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 1.0% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 297.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,175 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,048.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 638,868 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,626.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 500,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 471,326 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 2,134,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,708. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.