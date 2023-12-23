Ervin Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,570 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 3,233,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,969. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

