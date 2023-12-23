Ervin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Ervin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 38.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,028,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 560,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. 1,700,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNX. Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

