ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESAB. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.38.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. ESAB has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $87.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ESAB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,724,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESAB by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,119,000 after buying an additional 119,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after buying an additional 566,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

