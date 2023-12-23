Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $132.40. 2,361,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.