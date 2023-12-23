Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,579. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

