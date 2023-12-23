Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.09. 1,167,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

