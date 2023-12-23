Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

NFLX stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.76. 2,702,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,582. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

