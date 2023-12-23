Family Legacy Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

